Summer is on the way and The Paddock in Islandkeane Co Waterford will have you thinking you’re on Love Island... well, weather depending!

While coupling up or the fine weather cannot be guaranteed, the undoubted stand-out features of this stunning four-bed home undoubtedly lie outdoors.

One of the main highlights of this unique property is an outdoor heated swimming pool, which is perfect for year-round enjoyment and relaxation.

That’s not all that will wow you on the 0.9-acre site around this home. There is also an outdoor kitchen and bar area which offers a fantastic space to entertain family and friends.

In addition to the fabulous pool and outdoor entertaining space, this property also features a cosy log cabin, providing a charming retreat for relaxation, visitors or a home office. For those with equestrian interests, there are three stables and an additional workshop/shed, offering plenty of space for hobbies or storage.

If the outside doesn’t impress you enough, the inside isn’t bad either with a beautiful orangery room as one of the key internal features.

With the seaside town of Tramore just three kilometres away and Waterford City just a 20-minute drive down the road, The Paddock offers the perfect blend of countryside and coastal living with accessibility and convenience.