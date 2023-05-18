Play Button
Play Button
Property

€525,000 for luxury Co. Waterford home with home gym, sauna and bar

€525,000 for luxury Co. Waterford home with home gym, sauna and bar
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Address:

Cregmore House, Ballyknock, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford

Price:

€525,000

Agent:

Shee & Hawe

View this property on MyHome.ie

Cregmore House is an exceptional five-bed dormer bungalow at Ballyknock, just 6km from Carrick-on-Suir on the Tipperary and Waterford border.

We gotta admit, a home bar in your sitting room is a risky move...

The property sits on a large 0.7-acre site and offers 290sqm of living space. It is stunningly presented and offers an abundance of light throughout.

Advertisement

Amongst its many features includes a sauna, personal gym and drinks bar. Yes, you read that correctly — a home bar!

Externally there is electric gated access, a tarmac driveway, a large garage and well-manicured gardens.

Nearby amenities include Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club, Tinhalla Golf Range, Rathgormac Hiking Centre, Lidl and SuperValu supermarkets and much more. Waterford City is just 30km away while Kilkenny City is 45km away.

Advertisement

Spa break who? You'll be the envy of all your mates with this property's home sauna

Built in 2002, the house benefits from a septic tank and private well while it also has double-glazed windows and pumped cavity walls.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Remains found in Tipperary and Wexford among those on new database

 By Jayde Maher
Life 2

Countries with largest average penis size revealed

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 3

Four children found alive in Amazon jungle two weeks after plane crash

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Property
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement