€525,000 for luxury Co. Waterford home with home gym, sauna and bar

Cregmore House is an exceptional five-bed dormer bungalow at Ballyknock, just 6km from Carrick-on-Suir on the Tipperary and Waterford border.

The property sits on a large 0.7-acre site and offers 290sqm of living space. It is stunningly presented and offers an abundance of light throughout.

Advertisement

Amongst its many features includes a sauna, personal gym and drinks bar. Yes, you read that correctly — a home bar!

Externally there is electric gated access, a tarmac driveway, a large garage and well-manicured gardens.

Nearby amenities include Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club, Tinhalla Golf Range, Rathgormac Hiking Centre, Lidl and SuperValu supermarkets and much more. Waterford City is just 30km away while Kilkenny City is 45km away.

Built in 2002, the house benefits from a septic tank and private well while it also has double-glazed windows and pumped cavity walls.