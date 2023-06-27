Georgian retreat in the heart of Waterford's countryside enters the market at €1.35 million

Meet Ballyrafter House, the unique Georgian country house in Co. Waterford, perfect for those who are still children at heart.

The endless green grounds of this beautiful property bear an uncanny resemblance to the white country house of the famous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang...

With such rolling greens and countless exotic plants, it's easy to imagine yourself in another world where cars might fly! Meanwhile, well-manicured lawns and a meticulously maintained interior create the atmosphere of dining in a royal house amongst ‘high society’.

Come to life straight from the pages of a Jane Austen novel, this classic Georgian country house has a graceful elegance that is reminiscent of a different era.

Built-in 1830 by the Duke of Devonshire and was most recently employed as a beloved country house hotel. Ballyrafter overlooks the famous Lismore Castle, standing as a historic pedigree on the Blackwater Valley.

Once inside, a charming wood-panelled hallway brings you to an inner hall, accessing the dining room to the left, and the Drawing Room to the right.

The dining room has a lovely French bay window, and the Drawing Room is very elegant to relax. All the formal rooms at Ballyrafter have original features marble fireplaces, and 14ft ceilings. To the left of the Drawing Room is the conservatory, with geraniums to the ceiling and behind this a bar, leading onto a function room and a very generous double-height banqueting hall.

This, in turn, brings you to a service area, cold room, utility room, and kitchen. The kitchen is kitted out for professional catering - a chef's delight with Aga cooker. This layout has served Ballyrafter well during its time as a highly regarded country house hotel, but can be easily reconfigured, should you wish to return the house to a once-in-a-lifetime family home.

Upstairs, the original house has five bedrooms, all ensuite, while a newer wing, accommodates five more. The East wing would make for ideal staff quarters, au pair flat or guest wing. There is also a meeting room at this level.

Again, the bedrooms make future use as a hotel/guest house a strong option, but there is also amazing space here for something truly luxurious by opening up to create some seriously stunning suites. The views from the upper floor are again of the glorious grounds, the woodlands, and of Lismore Castle, rising high across the Blackwater River.