Picture perfect semi-D in the heart of Kilkenny is the ideal starter home

This three-bed end-of-terrace house in Kilkenny city is ready to move into having been lovingly cared for by its current owners.

The property located at 55 Lintown Avenue comes to the market in immaculate condition from its gorgeous entrance gate to its welcoming back garden.

Located on Johnswell Road, the house also boasts a second pillared entrance on the new ‘Pennyfeather Way Road’.

Inside, there is 98 sqm of living space which has been finished magnificently throughout.

The rear garden is also a real eye-catcher with its bespoke patio area, lawns and planted flower beds.

Rarely does a home come along that requires nothing to be spent on it before moving in, but this fine house certainly ticks that box.

This stunning little home is available through Fran Grincell Properties, with immediate viewings avai