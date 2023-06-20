Stunning Waterford Copper Coast mansion with private bar could be yours for €2.5 million

Gold Coast Living could be made a reality this summer in Waterford should another heatwave hit.

Take a look at the stunning €2.5 million 'Annestown House’ which offers a spectacular cliff-top view along the coast of Annestown Beach on Co. Waterford's Copper Coast.

The landscaped gardens surrounding the house provide a sense of privacy, peace, and tranquillity that is only enhanced by the coastal sea air.

There is no better way to enjoy the heat of Irish summer than from the bright, spacious conservatory of Annestown House, which offers a glorious, unencumbered view of the cliffs, beach and sparkling sea below.

However, the Mediterranean feel is not the only special feature of the property to enjoy this summer.

This property holds great potential for hosting equestrian events and exhibitions, as it boasts a stable with nine boxes that were converted to the highest standard as recently as 2020.

The former barn on the grounds has also been converted into a Courtyard Bar for private use that features a copper bar counter, rustic wooden beams and traditional beer-barrel furniture.

So, do you think this property is worth €2.5 million? Let us know!

