World's cheapest home hit the market for just 92 cent

Fancy a new gaff for less than a euro?

The "world's cheapest home" is now on sale for , yes you read that correctly, only $1 (€0.92)

No. 70, E Ypsilianti Avenue, in the town of Pontiac, Michigan is now going viral as the cheapest property on the market, offering the DIY enthusiast the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Unleash your inner DIY guru and embrace the challenge of turning this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch into a masterpiece," says the advertisement on popular US property site Zillow.

The listing shows that, while plenty of elbow grease is needed to fix up this little shack, there is a lot of potential. Situated on 724 square feet, the home itself has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom and a basement, as well as garden that's just "waiting for your green thumb to work its magic."

The home previously sold for $4,092 (€3,758) so it's definitely worth more than the asking price.

Fancy fixing up this little gem? Then you need to act fast. The property is listed for 92 cent but will be sold to the highest bidder, and there have already been over 200 offers made. Bidding for the house will close at 3 pm this Wednesday, August 23rd (10 am Eastern Daylight Time).

