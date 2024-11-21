Aidan O'Brien's City of Troy wins Horse of the Year

Tipperary-based trainer Aidan O'Brien's City of Troy has been named Horse of the Year at the Cartier Awards in London.
The son of Justify picked up three Grade One wins across the season, including the Derby at Epsom.
He also enjoyed success in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and registered a dominant win at York's Juddmonte International.
Trainer Jessica Harrington collected the Order of Merit award.
Other award winners on the night in London include:
Cartier Horse of the Year
City Of Troy
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
City Of Troy
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Porta Fortuna
Cartier Older Horse
Charyn
Cartier Sprinter
Bradsell
Cartier Stayer
Kyprios
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
Shadow Of Light
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
Lake Victoria
Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit
Jessica Harrington
