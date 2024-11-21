Aidan O'Brien's City of Troy wins Horse of the Year

Tipperary-based trainer Aidan O'Brien's City of Troy has been named Horse of the Year at the Cartier Awards in London.

The son of Justify picked up three Grade One wins across the season, including the Derby at Epsom.

He also enjoyed success in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and registered a dominant win at York's Juddmonte International.

Trainer Jessica Harrington collected the Order of Merit award.

Other award winners on the night in London include:

Cartier Horse of the Year

City Of Troy

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

City Of Troy

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Porta Fortuna

Cartier Older Horse

Charyn

Cartier Sprinter

Bradsell

Cartier Stayer

Kyprios

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Shadow Of Light

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Lake Victoria

Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit

Jessica Harrington

