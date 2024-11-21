Play Button
Aidan O'Brien's City of Troy wins Horse of the Year

Aidan O'Brien's City of Troy wins Horse of the Year
City of Troy at the Derby at Epsom. Photo: Coolmore
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Tipperary-based trainer Aidan O'Brien's City of Troy has been named Horse of the Year at the Cartier Awards in London.

The son of Justify picked up three Grade One wins across the season, including the Derby at Epsom.

He also enjoyed success in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and registered a dominant win at York's Juddmonte International.

Trainer Jessica Harrington collected the Order of Merit award.

Other award winners on the night in London include:

Cartier Horse of the Year
City Of Troy

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
City Of Troy

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Porta Fortuna

Cartier Older Horse
Charyn

Cartier Sprinter
Bradsell

Cartier Stayer
Kyprios

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
Shadow Of Light

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
Lake Victoria

Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit
Jessica Harrington

