Cost of All-Ireland hurling final ticket has almost quadrupled in last 30 years

The price of a ticket to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final has almost quadrupled in the last 30 years, according to CSO figures.

A much sought-after ticket for a seat in Croke Park to watch Clare and Cork battle it out this weekend will set you back €100.

Back in 1994, a ticket to see Offaly take on Limerick cost £9, or equivalent to €21.60 in today's prices.

There is unprecedented demand for tickets to this year's final, especially in Cork, who are chasing a first All-Ireland since 2005.

Advertisement

“I’ve never seen anything like the demand for tickets this time and there is no way as a club we will be able to satisfy everyone,” Michael Hegarty, chairman of Fr O’Neills in Ladysbridge, told The Irish Times. “The allocation of tickets to Cork with its population and clubs is ludicrous.”

Cork GAA, working with Cork City Council, came up with the idea of creating a fanzone in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for fans who cannot get tickets to Croke Park, but the 15,000 passes for the stadium were snapped up in just 45 minutes.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.