Date and time confirmed for Kilkenny-Clare All-Ireland Semi-Final

The date and times have been confirmed for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Finals.

On Saturday, July 6th, Kilkenny will face Clare in Croke Park at 15:00.

Sunday's Semi-Final will see Limerick take on Cork at 16:00 in what's expected to be a sold-out game at GAA HQ.

Both games will be double-headers with the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Camogie Championship Quarter-Finals. Saturday's Quarter-Final takes place at 12.30 pm, and Sunday's 1.30 pm.

The release date for tickets has yet to be confirmed - but it has been confirmed both semi-finals will be broadcast on RTÉ.

