Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Waterford hurling manager

Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Waterford hurling manager
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Final 9/4/2022 Cork vs Galway Davy Fitzgerald Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

After two seasons in charge, Davy Fitzgerald has tonight stepped down as Waterford senior hurling manager.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the Clare native noted he would not be returning for a third season with the Déise.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team,” Fitzgerald stated. “I would like to sincerely thank the players for their efforts over the last two years.

“Just the tiniest of margins prevented us from making Munster’s top three this year and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship. It’s my firm belief that the talent is there for Waterford to compete strongly at hurling’s highest level again.

Advertisement

“I’d like to express a massive thanks to Peter (Queally), Eoin (Kelly) and all of my backroom team as well as county chairman, Seán Michael O’Regan, secretary, Pat Flynn, and PRO, Richard Tobin, for their unstinting support during the last two years. And finally I want to wish all involved with Waterford GAA every success into the future.”

In Fitzgerald's first spell with he managed to guide Waterford to their first All-Ireland appearance in 45 years and helped them to secure A Munster Senior Hurling Championship title in 2010.

Waterford GAA confirmed the news in a separate statement released on Tuesday evening at 10:56 pm.

"Waterford GAA wish to confirm that Davy Fitzgerald has this evening informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a third year as Manager of Waterford Senior Hurling team.

Advertisement

"During his tenure, Davy led the team with passion and commitment. His tactical acumen and leadership were instrumental in shaping the team's performance. The players, backroom team and fans alike appreciate his contributions."

Advertisement

Chairperson of Waterford GAA, Sean Michael O'Regan stated, "We sincerely thank Davy for his hard work and dedication over the past two years. His impact on the team has been significant, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Mother (40s) and young daughter killed in collision between car and truck

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Canadian tourist dies from injuries after assault in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 3

Wexford man jailed for sexual abuse of younger cousin over seven year period

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement