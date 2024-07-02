Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Waterford hurling manager

After two seasons in charge, Davy Fitzgerald has tonight stepped down as Waterford senior hurling manager.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the Clare native noted he would not be returning for a third season with the Déise.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team,” Fitzgerald stated. “I would like to sincerely thank the players for their efforts over the last two years.

“Just the tiniest of margins prevented us from making Munster’s top three this year and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship. It’s my firm belief that the talent is there for Waterford to compete strongly at hurling’s highest level again.

“I’d like to express a massive thanks to Peter (Queally), Eoin (Kelly) and all of my backroom team as well as county chairman, Seán Michael O’Regan, secretary, Pat Flynn, and PRO, Richard Tobin, for their unstinting support during the last two years. And finally I want to wish all involved with Waterford GAA every success into the future.”

In Fitzgerald's first spell with he managed to guide Waterford to their first All-Ireland appearance in 45 years and helped them to secure A Munster Senior Hurling Championship title in 2010.

Waterford GAA confirmed the news in a separate statement released on Tuesday evening at 10:56 pm.

"Waterford GAA wish to confirm that Davy Fitzgerald has this evening informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a third year as Manager of Waterford Senior Hurling team.

"During his tenure, Davy led the team with passion and commitment. His tactical acumen and leadership were instrumental in shaping the team's performance. The players, backroom team and fans alike appreciate his contributions."

Chairperson of Waterford GAA, Sean Michael O'Regan stated, "We sincerely thank Davy for his hard work and dedication over the past two years. His impact on the team has been significant, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

