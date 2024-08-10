Play Button
Day 16: Team Ireland Athletes competing at the Paris Olympic Games today

Odhrán Johnson
There's South East interest in today's Olympic medal challenges as Wexford's Sophie Becker and Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley are part of the Team Ireland Women's 4x400m Relay team that will contest the final just after 8:14 p.m.

Before that, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow will finish up in the Golf for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games; however, they're not in contention for a medal.

Here's the full Team Ireland Olympic schedule for August 9, 2024:

8:00 - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 - Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow
Medal Contest at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games today:

7:00 - Athletics - Men's Marathon
8:00 - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 - Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow
9:00 - Handball - Women's Bronze Medal Match (#37) - Denmark v Sweden
9:00 - Table Tennis - Women's Team Bronze Medal Team Match (#15) - Korea v Germany
9:35 - Water Polo - Women's Bronze Medal Match (#31) - United States v Netherlands
10:00 - Basketball - Men's Bronze Medal Game (#49) - Germany v Serbia
10:30 - Weightlifting - Men's 102kg
11:35 - Sport Climbing - Women's Boulder & Lead, Final Lead
11:40 - Canoe Sprint - Women's Kayak Single 500m Finals
12:00 - Volleyball - Men's Gold Medal Match (#26) - France v Poland
12:20 - Canoe Sprint - Men's Kayak Single 1000m Final
12:50 - Canoe Sprint - Women's Canoe Single 200m Final
1:00 - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group All-Around Final
2:00 - Diving - Men's 10m Platform Final
2:00 - Handball - Women's Gold Medal Match (#38) - Norway v France
2:00 - Table Tennis - Women's Team Gold Medal Team Match (#16) - China v Japan
2:35 - Water Polo - Women's Gold Medal match (#32) - Australia v Spain
3:00 - Weightlifting - Women's 81kg
4:00 - Football - Women's Gold Medal Match (#26) - Brazil v United States
4:15 - Volleyball - Women's Bronze Medal Match (#25) - Brazil v Turkey
4:59 - Cycling Track - Men's Madison, Final
5:15 - Wrestling - Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B
6:00 - Athletics - Men's High Jump Final
6:05 - Athletics - Men's 800m Final
6:10 - Modern Pentathlon - Men's Individual, Final, Laser Run
6:30 - Artistic Swimming - Duet Free Routine
6:30 - Athletics - Women's Javelin Throw Final
6:35 - Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles Final
6:50 - Athletics - Women's 5000m Final
7:15 - Athletics - Women's 1500m Final
7:19 - Taekwondo - Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests (#434)
7:30 - Weightlifting - Men's +102kg
7:34 - Taekwondo - Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests (#435)
7:49 - Taekwondo - Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests (#436)
8:00 - Athletics - Men's 4x400m Relay Final
8:00 - Beach Volleyball - Men's Bronze Medal Match
8:04 - Taekwondo - Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests (#437)
8:19 - Breaking - B-Boys Bronze Medal Battle (#31)
8:19 - Taekwondo - Men +80kg Gold Medal Contest (#438)
8:29 - Breaking - B-Boys Gold Medal Battle (#32)
8:30 - Basketball - Men's Gold Medal Game (#50) - France v United States
8:30 - Boxing - Women's 57kg Final (#232) - Lin Yu Ting (TPE) v Julia Szeremeta (POL)
8:37 - Taekwondo - Women +67kg Gold Medal Contest (#439)
8:47 - Boxing - Men's 57kg Final (#233) - Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) v Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu (KGZ)
9:30 - Beach Volleyball - Men's Gold Medal Match
9:34 - Boxing - Women's 75kg Final (#234) - Li Qian (CHN) v Atheyna Bibeichi Bylon (PAN)
9:51 - Boxing - Men's +92kg Final (#235) - Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB) v Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui (ESP)

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

