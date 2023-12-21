FIFA rankings: Men's team outside top 50, women's team within top 30 for 2023

FIFA has released its final ranking of national teams for men and women.

The men's team is ranked 60th place in the world out of a total 210 teams.

The team did not qualify for Euro 2024 and that is reflected in the ranking although the first set of matches for next year has been announced.

The Boys in Green will welcome Belgium and Switzerland to the Aviva Stadium in March 2024.

The first game will be against Belgium on the 23rd with kick off at 5pm while Switzerland will visit the Aviva three days later on the 26th. Kick off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, the women's national team fared better on the ranking list coming in at number 24; the same ranking as the month of November.

The team competed at the Women's World Cup and had a perfect Nations League campaign.

The team crashed out of the group stages of the World Cup under Vera Pauw who has been replaced by Eileen Gleeson.

