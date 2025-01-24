Play Button
Fionan Mackessy to make competitive debut for Kilkenny against Clare

Odhrán Johnson
Fionan Mackessy will make his competitive debut for Kilkenny in their Division One A Hurling League opener at Clare on Sunday.

The former Kerry player has been picked to start at left-wing-back for the clash with the reigning League and All-Ireland champions in Ennis.

Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody both start in attack with Peter McDonald captaining the Cats from midfield.

