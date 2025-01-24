Fionan Mackessy to make competitive debut for Kilkenny against Clare

Fionan Mackessy will make his competitive debut for Kilkenny in their Division One A Hurling League opener at Clare on Sunday.

The former Kerry player has been picked to start at left-wing-back for the clash with the reigning League and All-Ireland champions in Ennis.

Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody both start in attack with Peter McDonald captaining the Cats from midfield.

Advertisement

Derek Lyng & his selectors have named the Kilkenny team to play Clare in the opening round of the 2025 Allianz Hurling League Kilkenny 🆚 Clare

📆 Sunday 26th January

🕑 2pm

📍 Cusack Park, Ennis Advance ticket sales only at selected Centra and Supervalu stores or online at… pic.twitter.com/T8lNtZosJX — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) January 24, 2025