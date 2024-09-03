Play Button
Five medal opportunities for Team Ireland at the Paralympics today

Five medals are on offer for Team Ireland tonight in the Paralympics.
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
It's been a great start for Team Ireland at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games so far as they've already picked up two silver medals with plenty of competitions still to come!

Today is a massive chance for Team Ireland to come away with a possible five medals in Para Swimming and Para Athletics.

At 4:37 pm Barry McClements will contest Ireland's first medal opportunity of the day as he takes on the Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Final.

Shortly after this at 5:05 pm both Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady are in with a shout for a medal in the Women's 50m Butterfly S6 Final.

They qualified after coming third and fourth respectively in their heat.

Rounding out the Para Swimming medal finals for Team Ireland is Róisín Ní Riaín who'll go in the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM13 Final.

Ní Riaín won Ireland's first medal of the games after winning Silver in the Women's 100m Backstroke S13 Final.

The final medal opportunity of the day will fall to Dublin's Orla Comerford who'll line out in the Women's 100m T13 Final after winning her heat earlier today.

All of tonight's medal contests for Team Ireland will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

