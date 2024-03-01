GAA: This weekend's fixtures and where to watch

The hurling takes a break this weekend, while the Allianz National Football League rolls into its fifth round.

Connacht neighbours Mayo and Roscommon meet in Division 1 on Saturday night, while the top flight also pairs Kerry with Tyrone on Sunday.

The Very Camogie League has three fixtures down for decision in Division 1B, while the fifth round of the Lidl Ladies Football League sees action across Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a list of this weekend's fixtures and where you can catch the televised games...

Saturday

Advertisement

Allianz National Football League

Division 1: Derry v Dublin – 5pm, Celtic Park. Live coverage on RTÉ from 4.30pm.

Division 1: Mayo v Roscommon – 7.30pm, MacHale Park. Live coverage on TG4 from 7.15pm.

Division 2: Fermanagh v Armagh – 6pm, Brewster Park. Live coverage on GAAGO and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Division 2: Cavan v Meath – 7pm, Breffni Park.

Division 3: Limerick v Clare – 6pm, Rathkeale.

Division 4: Laois v London – 7pm, O’Moore Park.

Division 4: Carlow v Wexford – 7pm, Cullen Park.

Very Camogie League

Division 1B: Limerick v Down – Time TBC, Rathkeale.

Division 1B: Kerry v Dublin – 2pm, Austine Stack Park.

Division 1B: Wexford v Antrim – 2pm, Wexford Park.

🎟️Tickets are now on sale for this weekend's @very_ireland league fixtures. 🎟️ We have a total of 12 games taking place across five divisions this Saturday 2nd March. 🗓️ 🔗https://t.co/7t2efV1ZBf#VeryCamogieLeagues#OurGameOurPassion pic.twitter.com/T4k48UAUDF — The Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) February 28, 2024

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1: Cork v Mayo – 2.30pm, Mallow. Live coverage on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Sunday

Allianz National Football League

Division 1: Kerry v Tyrone – 1.15pm, Fitzgerald Stadium. Live coverage on TG4 from 12.45pm.

Division 1: Monaghan v Galway – 3.15pm, Clones. Live coverage on TG4 from 3pm.

Division 2: Donegal v Louth – 2pm, Ballyshannon.

Division 2: Cork v Kildare – 3.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Deferred coverage on TG4 from 5.10pm.

Division 3: Antrim v Westmeath – 1pm, Corrigan Park.

Division 3: Offaly v Wicklow – 2pm, O’Connor Park.

Division 3: Down v Sligo – 2pm, Páirc Esler.

Division 4: Tipperary v Waterford – 2pm, Bansha.

Division 4: Longford v Leitrim – 2.30pm, Pearse Park.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1: Armagh v Kerry – 1pm, Athletic Grounds. Live coverage on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Division 1: Waterford v Dublin – 2pm, Dungarvan GAA.

Division 1: Galway v Meath – 2pm, Duggan Park.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.