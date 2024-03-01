Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

GAA: This weekend's fixtures and where to watch

GAA: This weekend's fixtures and where to watch
Photo: Inpho
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The hurling takes a break this weekend, while the Allianz National Football League rolls into its fifth round.

Connacht neighbours Mayo and Roscommon meet in Division 1 on Saturday night, while the top flight also pairs Kerry with Tyrone on Sunday.

The Very Camogie League has three fixtures down for decision in Division 1B, while the fifth round of the Lidl Ladies Football League sees action across Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a list of this weekend's fixtures and where you can catch the televised games...

Saturday

Advertisement

Allianz National Football League

Division 1: Derry v Dublin – 5pm, Celtic Park. Live coverage on RTÉ from 4.30pm.

Division 1: Mayo v Roscommon – 7.30pm, MacHale Park. Live coverage on TG4 from 7.15pm.

Division 2: Fermanagh v Armagh – 6pm, Brewster Park. Live coverage on GAAGO and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Division 2: Cavan v Meath – 7pm, Breffni Park.

Division 3: Limerick v Clare – 6pm, Rathkeale.

Division 4: Laois v London – 7pm, O’Moore Park.

Division 4: Carlow v Wexford – 7pm, Cullen Park.

Very Camogie League

Division 1B: Limerick v Down – Time TBC, Rathkeale.

Division 1B: Kerry v Dublin – 2pm, Austine Stack Park.

Division 1B: Wexford v Antrim – 2pm, Wexford Park.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1: Cork v Mayo – 2.30pm, Mallow. Live coverage on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Sunday

Allianz National Football League

Division 1: Kerry v Tyrone – 1.15pm, Fitzgerald Stadium. Live coverage on TG4 from 12.45pm.

Division 1: Monaghan v Galway – 3.15pm, Clones. Live coverage on TG4 from 3pm.

Division 2: Donegal v Louth – 2pm, Ballyshannon.

Division 2: Cork v Kildare – 3.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Deferred coverage on TG4 from 5.10pm.

Division 3: Antrim v Westmeath – 1pm, Corrigan Park.

Division 3: Offaly v Wicklow – 2pm, O’Connor Park.

Division 3: Down v Sligo – 2pm, Páirc Esler.

Division 4: Tipperary v Waterford – 2pm, Bansha.

Division 4: Longford v Leitrim – 2.30pm, Pearse Park.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1: Armagh v Kerry – 1pm, Athletic Grounds. Live coverage on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Division 1: Waterford v Dublin – 2pm, Dungarvan GAA.

Division 1: Galway v Meath – 2pm, Duggan Park.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

John O'Shea confirms March coaching team

 By Andy Whelan
Ours to Protect 2

Ep 38 - The Power of One

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

Katie McCabe urges governing bodies to solve calendar congestion in women’s game

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement