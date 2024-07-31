Play Button
Gaelic games are coming to the Paris Olympics

Gaelic games are coming to the Paris Olympics
A sign for the Paris Olympics in front of the Eiffel Tower, © PA Wire/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
The Gaelic Games are set to bridge a 120-year gap as they return to the Olympic stage in Paris tomorrow.

A two-day demonstration of Gaelic football, hurling, camogie, and Ladies Gaelic football will be featured at the sports festival in the Olympic fan zone at Chateau Vincennes in Paris.

The local Paris Gaels GAA club will be involved in the exhibition, which includes 10 countries showcasing indigenous European sports and games over a 10-day festival.

There will be three hours of activity for local schoolchildren from 3 pm to 6 pm tomorrow. On Friday, spectators will have the opportunity to experience a range of Gaelic games from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Currently, there are 470 GAA clubs outside Ireland.

