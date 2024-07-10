Heimir Hallgrímsson unveiled as the Ireland football manager

The FAI have unveiled Heimir Hallgrímsson as the new manager for the Republic of Ireland Men's National Team.

Alongside Lars Lagerbeck, they led his native Iceland to Euro 2016, where they famously knocked England out of the competition.

Hallgrimson guided Iceland to their first-ever World Cup finals - in Russia in 2018.

For the past two years, he's been in charge of Jamaica.

Speaking on his appointment Hallgrímsson says "it's an honour to be appointed".

"It is an honour to be appointed Head Coach of the Ireland Senior Men’s National Team. Ireland is rightly a proud footballing nation which has consistently produced talented players and enjoyed many memorable moments at major international tournaments.

"We have a young and exciting team that has genuine potential. I am looking forward to working closely with the players to help coach and guide them towards improved performances and results ensuring we qualify and compete at major tournaments on a regular basis. We have important and exciting games coming up in the UEFA Nations League later this year and a massive FIFA World Cup qualification campaign coming up next year.

“Finally, I am also looking forward to getting to know the people of Ireland and in particular the wonderful fans of Irish football. It is my responsibility to coach, prepare and develop our team as best as possible to deliver results on the pitch and to make our supporters happy and proud.”

