International cycling event Rás na mBan gets underway in Kilkenny

International cycling event Rás na mBan gets underway in the South East region today.

The “women’s race” was established in 2006 and is Ireland’s only women’s international stage race.

This year, 22 teams of riders representing 9 different nations take to the start in Kilkenny for the event.

It has become established as one of the toughest and friendliest autumn stage races on the calendar.

Advertisement

The 2024 edition of the race is the 18th under the title of Rás na mBan and the 37th annual international stage race for women in Ireland.

In its current format it runs for five days and six stages totalling over 400km of racing action.

Once again headquartered in Kilkenny, this year’s event will run from September 4th to 8th.

It will take riders through the stunning scenery of County Kilkenny with stages also venturing into counties Laois and Wexford in the province of Leinster.

Advertisement

The best Irish riders based at home and abroad will once again compete with riders from the rest of Europe and beyond.

The event is promoted by the Rás na mBan organisers under the auspices of Cycling Ireland.

Road users in the region are being warned of traffic disruption during different stages of the race.

The first of six stages gets underway in Kilkenny this afternoon taking the riders from The Hoban Hotel, Kilkenny through Stoneyford, Knocktopher, Windgap, Callan Golf Club to Green Street.

Advertisement

It begins at the Hoban Hotel at 16.45pm and will finish at Green St, Callan at approximately 18.23pm.

The second stage begins tomorrow (Thursday 5th) in Portlaoise at 11.05am and is set to finish at 14:15 at Mountrath.

The third stage begins at The Hoban Hotel in Kilkenny at 12noon on Friday (Setpember 6th) and will take riders through Gowran, to Bunclody and then onto Gorey in County Wexford.

All stages details can be found at www.rasnamban.com.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.