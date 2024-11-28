Ireland Sevens captain Harry McNulty announces retirement

Ireland Sevens Captain Harry McNulty announced his retirement from rugby today.

The 31-year-old, who attended Rockwell College in Co. Tipperary, took to Instagram to deliver the news describing his time with the Sevens team as "a pretty wild ride".

"From Bosnia to Paris, it’s been a pretty wild ride and one that I will cherish forever. I’ve travelled the world and have made friends in every corner of the planet.

"Core status qualification, 2 x World Cups, 2 x Olympics, captaincy and memories last lifetime. What a ride!"

The Bahrain-born player captained Team Ireland at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris where they finished sixth.

McNulty said, "It's the right time to put my energy into the next stage of my life."

Replying to Harry's post on Instagram, fellow Tipperary native and Ireland Women's Rugby Sevens player Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe replied "Up Tipp forever!"

Team Ireland also marked the retirement of Harry McNulty saying "Once an Olympian, always an Olympian ☘️ congratulations Harry! Excited for your next chapter 👏".

