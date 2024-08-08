Day 14: Irish Athletes competing at the Paris Olympics today

Today is a stacked day for Kate O'Connor in the Women's Heptathlon. Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are also competing in their second rounds of the Women's Individual Golf.

Here's the full Team Ireland Olympic schedule for August 8, 2024:

9:05 - Athletics - Women's Heptathlon - 100m Hurdles - Kate O'Connor

9:22 - Golf - Women's Individual Round 2 - Stephanie Meadow

9:55 - Golf - Women's Individual Round 2 - Leona Maguire

10:05 - Athletics - Women's Heptathlon - High Jump - Kate O'Connor

6:35 - Athletics - Women's Heptathlon - Shot Put - Kate O'Connor

7:55 - Athletics - Women's Heptathlon - 200m - Kate O'Connor

Medal Contest at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games today:

Earlier today, the Maraton Swimming saw the Netherlands Sharon Van Rouwendaal take home the gold, with Australia's Moesha Johnson and Italy's Ginevra Taddeucci taking home silver and bronze, respectively.

Both the Mixed Dinghy Medal Race and Mixed Multihull Medal Race, which were set to get underway at 10:43 am and 11:18 am, have been rescheduled.

At 11:54 am, the Men's Speed Final in the Sport Climbing category will get underway.

In Canoe Sprint, the Men's Canoe Double 500m Finals hit the water at 12:20 pm, which will then be followed by the Women's Kayak Four 500m Final A and Men's Kayak Four 500m Final A at 12:40 pm and 12:50 pm, respectively.

The Hockey bronze medal clash between India and Spain also goes to pitch at 1:00 pm.

Competitors will dive into the Men's 3m Springboard Final at 2:00 pm.

At the same time, the Women's 59kg Weightlifting medal contest also gets underway.

In football, Morocco and Egypt do battle from 4:00 pm.

All of the Wrestling action at the Champ-de-Mars Arena gets underway at 5:15 p.m.

The battle for Gold between Germany and the Netherlands in the Football final hits the pitch at 6:00 pm.

The Cycling Track then sees action just after 6:00 p.m., with the Women's Keirin Finals and Men's Omnium Points Race getting underway at 6:01 p.m. and 6:27 p.m.

The Weightlifting contests of the day conclude with the Men's 73kg at 6:30 pm.

Moving over to Athletics, the Women's Long Jump final will get underway at 7:00 pm.

The Taekwondo Men's 68kg Bronze Medal Contests will hit the matt at 7:19 pm.

The Men's Javelin Throw and 200m finals will be at 7:25 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

The Women's 57kg Bronze Medal Contest will also get underway around the same time at 7:34 p.m.

Back to the Men's 68kg, the Gold Medal Contest for that category will be fought at 8:19 p.m.

On the track, the Women's 400m Hurdles Final will get underway at 8:25 p.m.

Just after that, the Men's 57kg Boxing finalists will be decided as the Semi-Finals get started at 8:30 p.m.

The Women's 57kg Taekwondo Gold Medal Contest will get underway very soon after at 8:37 p.m.

The Men's 110m Hurdles Final will be the final of the Athletics fixtures tonight, starting at 8:45 p.m.

The remainder of the day is boxing, with the Women's 75kg Semi-Finals starting at 9:02 p.m.

Following on from that, there'll be two gold medals decided today, with the Men's 51kg Boxing Final and Women's 54kg Boxing Final getting underway at 9:34 p.m. and 9:51 p.m.

