Irish Olympic medal hopes to look out for today

With a guaranteed five medals under Team Ireland's belt, we're just one medal away from equaling our all-time medal wins at any Olympics which was set at the London Olympics in 2012 where Team Ireland took home six medals.

So far, we've scored two gold medals courtesy of Daniel Wiffen in the Men's 800m Freestyle and Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls. Alongside this we've also gotten two bronze medals after Mona McSharry came third in the Women's 100m Breastroke and Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle came third in the Men's Double Sculls.

Kellie Harrington is also guaranteed at least a bronze medal after progressing through to the Women's 60kg boxing semi-final.

There are two outright new medal possibilities for Team Ireland today. Ben Healy and Ryan Mullen compete in the Men's Road Race from 10:00 am. Rhys McClenaghan is also set to compete in the Men's Pommel Horse Final today around 4:16 pm.

Equally, Kellie Harrington will be looking to upgrade her guaranteed bronze medal to at least a silver as she takes on Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira, in what is a repeat of the Tokyo Games final, in the Women's 60kg Semi-Final at 9:08 pm.

