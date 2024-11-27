Play Button
Kilkenny's Eoin Larkin to replace Brian Cody at James Stephens

Odhrán Johnson
Brian Cody has stepped down as James Stephens' manager in the wake of their relegation to the intermediate ranks in Kilkenny.

After reaching the Kilkenny SHC semi-final in 2023, the three-time All-Ireland winning club was relegated for the first time in their history from the top tier on Noreside.

The 11-time All-Ireland winning boss is set to be succeeded by former All-Star forward Eoin Larkin as the Village bids to make a swift return to senior.

nine-time All-Ireland winner Jackie Tyrrell will be part of Larkin's backroom team, as he takes on a first coaching role. They will also be both joined by Kilkenny panellist Matthew Ruth.

The trio are set to be ratified at the club's AGM this evening.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

