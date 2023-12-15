League of Ireland Fixtures Announced - Waterford start at home, Wexford play away

The League of Ireland has unveiled the full fixture list for the Airtricity League 2024.

For the South-East Clubs, it's a big season ahead.

Waterford FC will look to build on their impressive form last year as they take on Shelbourne in their opening game in the Premier Division.

On Friday 16th February they will host the Dublin outfit in what is sure to be a thronged RSC in Waterford.

The following Friday they play their first away game of the season as they travel to Weavers Park to play Drogheda United.

The Blues will conclude their season in October.

The final games will see the RSC play host to Bohemians on Friday, October 25th and then an away trip to Shamrock Rovers brings the season to a close.

Wexford FC had a good run into the first-division playoffs last season and will look to take that momentum into 2024.

The opening round sees Wexford travel to Athlone before hosting Longford the following week in their first home game of the season at Ferrycarrig Park.

In the final rounds, Wexford take on Kerry in their penultimate fixture of the league season at home.

They will then finish round 36 with a trip to Cork City, who were relegated from the Premier Division last season.

The Wexford FC Women will begin their season at home to Bohemians on the 9th March.

This will be followed up by a trip to Dublin to take on Shamrock Rovers.

The end-of-season run-in sees the reverse of this fixture as the Wexford Ladies host their Dublin counterparts at Ferrycarrig Park.

In another away finish for the South-East, Wexford FC Women conclude their season with the long trip to play Sligo Rovers.

The full fixture list can be found here.

