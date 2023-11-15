Wexford Youths Star Ceola Bergin scoops EA SPORTS WU19 LOI Academy Player Of The Year

The brightest stars of the SSE Airtricity Women's Leagues have been nominated ahead of the Awards Ceremony in Clontarf Castle on Thursday, November 23rd.

The list of nominees is finalised following players' votes and contributions from media members as well as League observers.

Unsurprisingly, the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division champions Peamount United dominate with three SSE Airtricity Player of the Year nominees - Sadhbh Doyle, Karen Duggan and Erin McLaughlin.

They have one SSE Airtricity Young Player of the Year nominee in Jess Fitzgerald.

Peas boss James O'Callaghan is also shortlisted for SSE Airtricity Manager of the Year.



Shamrock Rovers duo Lia O'Leary and Scarlett Herron are also nominated for the Young Player of the Year award with Galway United's Phil Trill and Shamrock Rovers' Collie O'Neill on the Manager of the Year shortlist.





Some winners have already been selected following the end of the League campaign.

Peamount United goalkeeper Niamh Reid-Burke is the worthy recipient of the Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves for her 11 shutouts this season.

Dana Scheriff, of Athlone Town, is the winner of the EVOKE.ie Golden Boot after bagging 13 goals.

South East star Ceola Bergin is deservedly the EA SPORTS WU19 LOI Academy Player of the Year following an impressive campaign which included lifting the u19 Cup and representing her country at u19 level. Ceola bagged a sensational 28 goals in the u19 League.

Athlone Town has another win under their belt with the impressive defender, Mary Philips, securing the WU17 award.

At the Ceremony, the SSE Airtricity Team of the Year will be announced along with the recipients of the Services to the League of Ireland Award.

The full list is as follows:



2023 WOMEN'S PREMIER DIVISION AWARDS NOMINEES



SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Phil Trill (Galway United)

James O’Callaghan (Peamount United)

Collie O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers)



SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)



SSE AIRTRICITY WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)

Scarlett Herron (Shamrock Rovers)

Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)



BANK OF IRELAND GOLDEN GLOVES

Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)



EVOKE.ie GOLDEN BOOT

Dana Scheriff (Athlone Town)



EA SPORTS WU19 LOI ACADEMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths)



EA SPORTS WU17 LOI ACADEMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mary Philips (Athlone Town)

