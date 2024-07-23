Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Manchester United Legends set to visit Kilkenny

Manchester United Legends set to visit Kilkenny
Manchester United's players parade the FA Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League trophies on an open-top bus down Deansgate, Manchester, in May 1999. Photo: Seán Murray
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Set Theatre in Kilkenny is set to host "an evening with sporting royalty" as Machester United legends Andy Cole and Jaap Stam are set to share stories about their times at the Red Devils.

The two players were part of the treble-winning Manchester United side under Alex Ferguson.

Andy Cole was recently added to the Premier League Hall of Fame and is currently the third-highest-scoring player in Premier League history.

His Dutch teammate, Jaap Stam, won the Premier League in each year he played in England. He also had spells at other historic clubs like AC Milan, Lazio and Ajax.

Advertisement

The red carpet is set to be rolled out for the Manchester United duo in Kilkenny on Monday, November 25, at 6:30.

Tickets are available now with Meet and Greet Packages among the options.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult on the night.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

FAI Cup Third Round draw reveals opponents for Waterford and Wexford

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Gardaí investigating theft and torching of cars in Waterford

 By Beat News
Kilkenny News 3

Garda appeal for information on South East murder on 20th anniversary

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement