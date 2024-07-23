Manchester United Legends set to visit Kilkenny

The Set Theatre in Kilkenny is set to host "an evening with sporting royalty" as Machester United legends Andy Cole and Jaap Stam are set to share stories about their times at the Red Devils.

The two players were part of the treble-winning Manchester United side under Alex Ferguson.

Andy Cole was recently added to the Premier League Hall of Fame and is currently the third-highest-scoring player in Premier League history.

His Dutch teammate, Jaap Stam, won the Premier League in each year he played in England. He also had spells at other historic clubs like AC Milan, Lazio and Ajax.

Advertisement

The red carpet is set to be rolled out for the Manchester United duo in Kilkenny on Monday, November 25, at 6:30.

Tickets are available now with Meet and Greet Packages among the options.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult on the night.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.