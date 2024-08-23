Play Button
Shane Curran appointed new Carlow Senior Football manager

Shane Curran has been appointed as new Carlow Senior Football manager. Photo: Carlow GAA
Shane Curran has been appointed as the new Carlow Senior Football Manager for the 2025 season.

The former Rossies goalkeeper played at minor, U21 and senior level for Roscommon between 1989 and 2005.

During his playing days, the Castlerea man won three Roscommon titles, one Connacht title and one All-Ireland title at club level.

Curran also played as a goalkeeper for, now League of Ireland First Division side, Athlone Town FC before retiring from association football in 1997.

Curran was appointed to the position following Niall Carew's stepping down earlier this summer.

Carlow Chairperson Jim Bolger says he is "delighted that Carlow GAA have secured the services of Shane Curran as Senior Football Team Manager."

"I am delighted that Carlow GAA have secured the services of Shane Curran as Senior Football Team Manager. I believe Shane's commitment and passion as a player, which continued into his career as a coach and a manager, will have a hugely positive effect on the Carlow Senior Football Team.

"Shane's unwavering energy and enthusiasm will hopefully drive Carlow's ambitions to new heights and on behalf of all in Carlow GAA I want to wish Shane and his team the very best of luck going forward into 2025."

