Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Shane Daly signs new deal with Munster Rugby

Shane Daly signs new deal with Munster Rugby
Investec Champions Cup Round 1, Thomond Park, Limerick 7/12/2024 Munster vs Stade Francais Paris Munster's Shane Daly on his way to scoring a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Nick Elliott
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Shane Daly has today signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster Rugby.

The deal will keep him with The Red Army until 2027.

He recently made his 100th appearance for the province against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

The 27-year-old joined the Munster Academy in 2016 before making his Munster debut in September 2018.

Advertisement

He earned two Ireland caps in 2020 and 2021 before lining out for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A in 2022.

The versatile back played the most minutes of any Munster player in the 2022/23 season racking up an impressive 1,800 minutes on the field in URC winning season.

In the 2023/24 season he was awarded with the URC Ironman award for the most minutes played in the season.

So far this season, Shane Daly has made a huge impact scoring three tries in five appearances including a wonder try from 60 metres against Stade Francais last Saturday in the Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Alex Nankivell signed a two-year contract extension last week alongside Stephen Archer who signed an extension until the end of the season.

In other rugby news - Ireland Sevens captain Harry McNulty announced his retirement last week.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Arsenal and Manchester City join hunt for Waterford star

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 2

Taylor Swift adds two new dates to leg of 2024 Eras tour

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

South East castle crowned Ireland's True Hidden Gem

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement