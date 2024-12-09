Shane Daly signs new deal with Munster Rugby

Shane Daly has today signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster Rugby.

The deal will keep him with The Red Army until 2027.

He recently made his 100th appearance for the province against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

The 27-year-old joined the Munster Academy in 2016 before making his Munster debut in September 2018.

He earned two Ireland caps in 2020 and 2021 before lining out for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A in 2022.

The versatile back played the most minutes of any Munster player in the 2022/23 season racking up an impressive 1,800 minutes on the field in URC winning season.

In the 2023/24 season he was awarded with the URC Ironman award for the most minutes played in the season.

So far this season, Shane Daly has made a huge impact scoring three tries in five appearances including a wonder try from 60 metres against Stade Francais last Saturday in the Champions Cup.

Alex Nankivell signed a two-year contract extension last week alongside Stephen Archer who signed an extension until the end of the season.

In other rugby news - Ireland Sevens captain Harry McNulty announced his retirement last week.

