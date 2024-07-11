Play Button
South East athletes among those selected for Paris Olympics athletics team

2024 European Athletics Championships, Stadio Olympico, Rome 12/6/2024Women’s 4x400m Relay FinalIreland’s Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate winning silver medalsMandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Team Ireland has confirmed the 23 athletes that will represent Athletics at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Among the picks are South East athletes, including Wexford's Sophie Becker, Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley, Kilkenny's Cliodhna Manning and Waterford's Thomas Barr.

Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley will represent Ireland in the 400m, Mixed 4x400m, and Women's 4x400m events.

Thomas Barr has also been selected to compete in the Mixed 4x400m team.

Cliodhna Manning is among the non-travelling reserves for the Mixed 4x400m and Women's 4x400m Relay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Ireland (@team_ireland_olympic)

The full selection is as follows:

Sarah Lavin (100mH)
Mark English (800m)
Andrew Coscoran (1500m)
Cathal Doyle (1500m)
Ciara Mageean (1500m)
Sophie O'Sullivan (1500m)
Luke McCann (1500m)
Sarah Healy (1500m)
Brian Fay (5000m)
Jodie McCann (5000m)
Fionnula McCormack (Marathon)
Nicola Tuthill (Hammer)
Eric Favors (Shot Put)
Kate O'Connor (Heptathlon)
Rhasidat Adeleke (400m, Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m)
Sharlene Mawdsley (400m, Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m)
Sophie Becker (400m, Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m)
Lauren Cadden (Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m)
Kelly McGrory (Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m)
Phil Healy (Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m)
Rachel McCann (Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m)
Thomas Barr (Mixed 4x400m)
Chris O'Donnell (Mixed 4x400m)
Jack Raftery (Mixed 4x400m (R))
Roisin Harrison (Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m (R))
Clioghna Manning (Mixed 4x400m, W4x400m (R))

