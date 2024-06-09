Sunday sport: Clare looking to stop Limerick's bid for sixth consecutive Munster title

Gaelic Games

All eyes will be on Semple Stadium today as Limerick chase a record sixth consecutive Munster senior hurling title.

It is once again Clare who stand in their way. However, they have not won a provincial crown since 1998.

2013 Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly has been named on the bench for the Banner, while Limerick boss John Kiely will be without Sean Finn and Seamus Flanagan.

Throw in at Thurles is at 4pm.

________________________________

In the preliminary quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup Laois have beaten New York 1-13 to 1-9 at O'Moore Park.

While Antrim and London are tied at 1-5 to 2-2 at half-time at Corrigan Park.

________________________________

In the TG4 Ladies senior football championship, Donegal and Kerry played out a 1-6 to 0-9 draw in Ballybofey.

Coimhe Keon with the goal early on for the home side.

They've just thrown in at Parnell Park where All-Ireland champions Dublin are taking on Mayo.

And action has also just got underway at O'Moore Park between Loais and Cork.

Athletics

At the European Championships in Rome, Ireland's Ciara Mageean will race for gold in the women's 1500 metres this evening.

Also lining up in that race will be Sarah Healy.

Meanwhile, Mark Smyth produced his season's best run to qualify for the men's semi-final of the 200 metres this morning.

And Nicola Tuthill has qualified for tomorrow night's final of the hammer throw.

Elsewhere, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker compete in the semi-finals of the women's 400 metres.

And Thomas Barr is into the men's 400metre hurdle after winning his heat earlier today.

Tennis

The French Open final is taking place in Paris this afternoon between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and German Alexander Zverev.

21-year-old Alcaraz leads the first set 4-games-to-3.

Hockey

The Memorial Tournament is taking place in Dublin, Ohio this weekend.

Rory McIlroy will get his final round underway from 2-under-par, whilst Shane Lowry is at 1 under, whilst Seamus Power is a shot further back on even par.

McIlroy and Lowry will tee off together at half-past-5 Irish time while Power will be out half-an-hour earlier. Scottie Scheffler leads by four shots on 10-under.

Formula 1

Mercedes driver George Russell will start this evening's Canadian Grand Prix from pole position.

He'll be alongside F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen on the front row.

Lando Norris will begin the race from third, with Lewis Hamilton seventh.

Charles Leclerc - who won in Monaco last time out - could only qualify 11th.