Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Sunday sport: Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Cork and Louth battle for quarter-final spot

Sunday sport: Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Cork and Louth battle for quarter-final spot
Photo: Inpho
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

Gaelic Games

Places in the Tailteann Cup Final are up for grabs at Croke Park this afternoon.

Antrim and Laois do battle in the first of the semi-finals at 2 pm, before Down meets Sligo from 4 pm.

***

Advertisement

Cork and Louth meet in Inniskeen from 3 pm to see who will take the last remaining slot in the All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals.

Yesterday, Roscommon, Galway, and Derry all booked their places in the quarter-finals, joining group toppers Dublin, Kerry, Armagh and Donegal.

Soccer

Scotland aim to book a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 this evening.

A win against Hungary should be enough for them to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Advertisement

The Scots lost 5-1 against Germany in their first match, before drawing 1-1 with Switzerland.

That game kicks-off at 8 pm, the same time as Germany's meeting with Switzerland.

Golf

Shane Lowry goes into the final round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut four shots adrift of leader Tom Kim.

The Offaly man shot a five-under par round of 65 which sees him tied for seventh alongside Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

Advertisement

Lowry tees off at 3.50 pm this afternoon.

***

Cavan native Leona Maguire has it all to do if she is to become the first Irish winner of a golf major.

Maguire is back on level par and in a share of 14th place after a three-over 75 sent her tumbling down the leaderboard KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Sahalee.

Amy Yang is the outright leader on seven-under-par.

Maguire is back on the course just after 2.30 pm this afternoon.

Swimming

At the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Cormac Rynn finished outside the qualification times this morning as he clocked a 4.01.51 in his heat of the men's 400m freestyle.

Later, Nathan Wiffen goes in the final of the men's 1500m freestyle, while Shane Ryan competes in the final of the men's 50m freestyle.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two arrests made as man seriously injured in attack in Dublin city centre

 By Beat News
News 2

Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Donegal

 By Beat News
News 3

Full list of Aer Lingus flights cancelled due to industrial action revealed

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement