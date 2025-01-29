Thomas Barr announces retirement

Three-time Olympian Thomas Barr has today announced his retirement from competitive athletics.

The 32-year-old Waterford native became the first Irish male sprinter to win an outdoor European medal in the 84-year history of the European Athletics Championships in 2018 when he won bronze in the 400m hurdles final in Berlin.

More recently Barr was part of the mixed 4x400m relay team that took home gold for Ireland at the European Championship in Rome before going on to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Looking back on his career, the Ferrybank AC runner took to Instagram saying:

"I am grateful to all the people who have been part of my journey, especially my parents, for their support. And my coaches, Drew and Hayley, who were central to my athletics performances.

"I have loved the sport from the day I joined Ferrybank AC as a young boy. I have cherished every moment, from winning national championships to breaking Irish records and representing my country on the European and World stage. I will never forget finishing fourth in the Rio Olympic Games and winning bronze at the European Championships in the 400m hurdles.

"My final year gave me some magical moments: being on the mixed relay team that won a World medal and secured victory at the European Championships was incredible.

"I am grateful to Athletics Ireland and the team management for their support throughout my career. A big thank to you to the athletics community and the public who have cheered me on in both the good and bad times. As I close this chapter, I look forward to what the future holds and hope to stay connected to the sport that has shaped my life."