Three South East players named in 2024 LGFA All-Star Teams

Three South East players across the Junior and Intermediate levels of LGFA have been chosen as part of their respective 2024 TG4 Teams of the All-Ireland Championship.

Fermanagh and Leitrim lead the way in their respective competitions, with Leitrim having won the All-Ireland Intermediate final and Leitrim beating out Louth to claim silverware in the Junior competition.

Leitrim came away with seven All-Star winners at the Intermediate level while Fermanagh won six All-Star awards on the Junior XV.

Wexford's Clara Donnelly was the only South East player to pick up an All-Star at the Intermediate level after her side bowed out of the All-Ireland competition in the semi-final stages.

Carlow forwards Rachel Sawyer and Clíodhna Ní Shé were named as part of the Junior All-Star team after they too bowed out of their respective competition at the semi-final stage.

The full TG4 Junior Team of the Championship is as follows:

Rebecca Lambe Fagan (Louth) Ciara Clarke (Fermanagh) Molly McGloin (Fermanagh) Ceire Nolan (Louth) Shannan McQuade (Fermanagh) Áine Breen (Louth) Cadhla-Cara Bogue (Fermanagh) Róisín Ambrose (Limerick) Eimear Byrne (Louth) Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh) Deborah Murphy (Limerick) Rachel Sawyer (Carlow) Niamh Rice (Louth) Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh) Clíodhna Ní Shé (Carlow)

County by county breakdown: Fermanagh 6, Louth 5, Carlow 2, Limerick 2.

The full TG4 Intermediate team of the Championship includes:

Michelle Monaghan (Leitrim) Jayne Lyons (Tyrone) Charlene Tyrell (Leitrim) Erin Sands (Down) Sarah Reynolds (Leitrim) Meabh Corrigan (Tyrone) Elise Bruen (Leitrim) Aoibhinn McHugh (Tyrone) Clara Donnelly (Wexford) Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone) Laura O’Dowd (Leitrim) Laoise Duffy (Down) Ailbhe Clancy (Leitrim) Michelle Guckian (Leitrim) Aoife Horisk (Tyrone)

County by county breakdown: Leitrim 7, Tyrone 5, Down 2, Wexford 1.

The winners are set to receive their awards at a Croke Park function on Friday, 25 October.

Following the announcement of the Junior and Senior All-Star teams it has also been confirmed

that the 2024 TG4 All-Star banquet will be held at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 16.

The list of 45 nominees will be revealed on Monday October 7.

