Tomorrow's Thurles meeting rescheduled

Horse Racing Ireland has today announced that the Thurles meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place tomorrow, October 31 has now been cancelled.

The meeting has been cancelled due to a continued dry spell of weather and a forecast of insufficient rain.

The meeting has now been rescheduled to Friday, November 29 with Fresh entries for the meeting now being accepted up to 12 noon on Monday, November 25 with declarations to run to be made by 10 am on Wednesday, November 27.

The full race programme details will be revealed at a later date on the RAS website.

