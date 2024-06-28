Play Button
Waterford FC v Dundalk FC - Match Preview

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 6/5/2024 Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford Waterford's Robert McCourt celebrates after the game with Romeo Akachukwu Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
The League of Ireland season gets underway once again following the mid-season break. Dundalk FC are set to welcome Waterford FC to Oriel Park this evening.

The last time these two sides met marked a change in the Blues form at home. A Maleace Asamoah hattrick secured a 4-1 win for the Blues at the RSC in May.

Waterford come into this match having just won the Munster Cup for the 16th time against Kerry FC on Monday. Before this, they were unlucky in losing 1-0 to league leaders Shelbourne at home following a mistake at the back by defender Grant Horton.

Currently, Waterford is in fourth place in the League of Ireland Premier Division, tied on points with Shamrock Rovers and just one point above Galway United, who have a game in hand over the Blues.

Despite sitting in ninth place in the table, Dundalk are not set to be easy opponents for Keith Long's side as they've picked up seven points in their last four games - including wins against St. Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers.

Speaking in a Waterford FC press release, manager Keith Long says, "Dundalk is a very difficult place to go. They haven't conceded a goal in eight games in Oriel Park, so that shows you the size of the task ahead of us tomorrow night".

