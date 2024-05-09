Play Button
Waterford U20 hurling team to face Limerick announced

Odhrán Johnson
Waterford Under 20 Hurling Manager Ken McGrath has named his team for the upcoming Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship clash against Limerick tomorrow.

The match will get underway at 8 pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

The starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Cian Troy Ballygunner
2 Cillian Ryan Brickey Rangers
3 Daniel Lalor De La Salle
4 Mikey Burke Dungarvan
5 Aaron O'Neill Ballygunner
6 Billy O'Connell Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
7 Rory Dobbyn Ballyduff Lower
8 Sean Mackey Fenor
9 Conor Keane De La Salle
10 Conor Tobin Ballygunner
11 Marc Mahony An Sean Phobal
12 Brian O'Callaghan Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
13 Jack Twomey De La Salle
14 Patrick Fitzgerald Ballygunner
15 Michael Morrisey Fourmilewater
16
 Scott Ryan Mount Sion
17 Jack Power Kilrossanty
18 Scott Fleming Ballygunner
19 Darragh Walsh Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
20 Evan Spellman Fourmilewater
21 Joseph O'Keeffe Lismore
22 Oisin O'Dwyer Ardmore
23 Charlie Treen Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
24 Jack O'Donnell Ballyduff Lower

The game will also be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube Channel.

