Waterford U20 hurling team to face Limerick announced

Waterford Under 20 Hurling Manager Ken McGrath has named his team for the upcoming Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship clash against Limerick tomorrow.
The match will get underway at 8 pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.
The starting 15 and bench are as follows:
|1 (GK)
|Cian Troy
|Ballygunner
|2
|Cillian Ryan
|Brickey Rangers
|3
|Daniel Lalor
|De La Salle
|4
|Mikey Burke
|Dungarvan
|5
|Aaron O'Neill
|Ballygunner
|6
|Billy O'Connell
|Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
|7
|Rory Dobbyn
|Ballyduff Lower
|8
|Sean Mackey
|Fenor
|9
|Conor Keane
|De La Salle
|10
|Conor Tobin
|Ballygunner
|11
|Marc Mahony
|An Sean Phobal
|12
|Brian O'Callaghan
|Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
|13
|Jack Twomey
|De La Salle
|14
|Patrick Fitzgerald
|Ballygunner
|15
|Michael Morrisey
|Fourmilewater
|
16
|Scott Ryan
|Mount Sion
|17
|Jack Power
|Kilrossanty
|18
|Scott Fleming
|Ballygunner
|19
|Darragh Walsh
|Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
|20
|Evan Spellman
|Fourmilewater
|21
|Joseph O'Keeffe
|Lismore
|22
|Oisin O'Dwyer
|Ardmore
|23
|Charlie Treen
|Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
|24
|Jack O'Donnell
|Ballyduff Lower
The game will also be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube Channel.
