Waterford U20 hurling team to face Limerick announced

Waterford Under 20 Hurling Manager Ken McGrath has named his team for the upcoming Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship clash against Limerick tomorrow.

The match will get underway at 8 pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

The starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Cian Troy Ballygunner 2 Cillian Ryan Brickey Rangers 3 Daniel Lalor De La Salle 4 Mikey Burke Dungarvan 5 Aaron O'Neill Ballygunner 6 Billy O'Connell Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 7 Rory Dobbyn Ballyduff Lower 8 Sean Mackey Fenor 9 Conor Keane De La Salle 10 Conor Tobin Ballygunner 11 Marc Mahony An Sean Phobal 12 Brian O'Callaghan Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 13 Jack Twomey De La Salle 14 Patrick Fitzgerald Ballygunner 15 Michael Morrisey Fourmilewater 16 Scott Ryan Mount Sion 17 Jack Power Kilrossanty 18 Scott Fleming Ballygunner 19 Darragh Walsh Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 20 Evan Spellman Fourmilewater 21 Joseph O'Keeffe Lismore 22 Oisin O'Dwyer Ardmore 23 Charlie Treen Abbeyside/Ballinacourty 24 Jack O'Donnell Ballyduff Lower

The game will also be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube Channel.

