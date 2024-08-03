Play Button
Wexford FC's Kylie Murphy celebrates 300 appearances

Wexford FC's Kylie Murphy celebrates 300 appearances
Kylie Murphy makes her 300th appearance for Wexford FC
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Wexford FC captain Kylie Murphy is set to make her 300th appearance for the club today in their FAI Cup First Round clash with Shamrock Rovers.

The Carlow native joined the then-Wexford Youths for their inaugural season in the Women's National League in 2011.

She hit the ground running for Wexford as she was immediately installed as the team's captain and made her debut in their opening fixture against Castlebar Celtic, where they drew 2-2.

Later on that season, Murphy was named club Player of the Season in May 2012.

After a brief stint away from the pitch due to injury, she was named to the 2014-15 Team of the Season as she guided Wexford Youths to the WNL title.

Since then, Murphy has scored over 100 goals for Wexford and continues to be a stable of the side to this day.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

