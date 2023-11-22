Play Button
World Cup winner Scaloni contemplates walking away from Argentina job

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, reacts as the match is delayed due to incidents in the stands prior to a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Beat News
Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni said he was contemplating walking away from his position after his team achieved the rare feat of beating Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Scaloni's shocking pronouncement about his future came out of nowhere during his press conference at the Maracana Stadium, where Argentina had beaten their rivals 1-0 to stay top of the South America qualifying standings for the 2026 World Cup.

"Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well ... I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time," the 45-year-old said.

"These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do.

"It's not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high, and it's complicated to keep going, and it's complicated to keep winning.

"These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards."

Scaloni took over as manager in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 -- their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup -- before the Albiceleste added their third global title in Qatar last year.

By Fernando Kallas

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

