Zirkzee's off the mark as United start 23/24 with a win

Joshua Zirkzee's debut goal gave Manchester United a winning start to the new Premier League season.

A nervy game saw the Red Devils prevail, as Zirkzee, who was introduced in the second half, prodded home fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho's cross in the 87th minute to secure a 1-nil win for his new team against Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Dutch striker hadn't played in any of United's pre-season friendlies, but last night made a memorable first impression, scoring the late winner into the famous Stretford End.

"I have been told (to score in front of the Stretford End) is one of the best feelings ever as a United player so I am thankful and blessed that I could experience it in my first game." said the 23-year-old to Sky Sports News.

"It is an amazing feeling."

The opening round continues today with six games taking place.

Liverpool begin life under new manager Arne Slot away to newly promoted Ipswich in the early game, kick-off at Portman Road is at half-past-12.

At 3-o'clock last year's runners up Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates,

While Everton host Brighton, Southampton go to Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest entertain Bournemouth.

And this evening West Ham and Aston Villa meet at the London Stadium.