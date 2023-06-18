A kids circus camp is coming to Tipperary this summer

Ever wanted to run away with the circus? Well, now is your chance.

Not quite - but it is an opportunity for your child to learn some new skills.

Cloughjordan Circus Club in Tipperary is holding a circus summer camp from 24 - 28 July for children aged between 8 and 12 years.

The five-day camp will run from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm each day at St Kiernan's Hall in Cloughjordan.

Each morning begins with lots of games that encourage team building, creative expression, physical exploration, and most importantly fun and laughter.

The kids are then divided up into smaller groups to experience as wide a range of skills as possible including juggling, stilt walking, tightwire, and unicycle.

Cloughjordan Circus Club was established in 2011 by Circus Artist Joanna Williams. They run a year-round programme of weekly circus workshops with classes for beginners, juniors, and teens.

The Summer Camp programme invites international tutors to join their home team for a fun-packed week of games, circus, and fun.

It is a great opportunity to have a first experience of circus or to develop skills.

