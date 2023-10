Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the N24 Kilsheelan to Carrick on Suir Road in South Tipperary.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

It's understood that one person has died as a result.

No other injuries are being reported at this time.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

More to follow.

