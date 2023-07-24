Search for missing Tipperary man (72) stood down as body found

The missing person appeal for Richard Wall from Co. Tipperary has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

The body was discovered in Carrick on Suir this morning (Monday).

Gardaí put out an appeal on Sunday evening for help in tracing the 72-year-old Tipperary man.

He was last seen in Ballylynch in Carrick on Suir on Saturday morning at approximately 11.30 am.

Advertisement

He was described as being 5' 5" in height with a slight build with shoulder-length bushy white hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue shirt, black trousers, a white and blue light jacket, and black runners.

Gardaí and Richard’s family were concerned for his welfare and asked anyone with any information to contact Gardaí.

An Garda Síochána has thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.