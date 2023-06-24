Tipperary EuroMillions ticket scoops €500,000

Someone in Tipperary woke up a whole lot richer this morning!

A player in the Premier County scooped the top prize of €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick sold on Friday in Lidl in Thurles.

They weren't the only winner, as another €500,000 was won in Ballinasloe Co. Galway.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 16, 17, 21, 26, 31.

There was no winner of the €17 million EuroMillions jackpot on offer, however one ticket holder won a massive €318,087. The main draw's highest winner was also a Quick Pick sold in Bray, County Wicklow.

Mystery Winner

Earlier this month, a lucky Lotto player in Wexford won a whopping €418,978 but as of June 8th, had not yet claimed it.

Get checking those tickets!

