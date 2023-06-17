Tipperary man receives suspended sentence for harassing traffic warden

A Tipperary man has been handed two suspended sentences and a parking ticket because of harassment toward a traffic warden and a Tipperary Council official.

Rory O'Brien, a 47-year-old Nenagh resident, pleaded guilty to two separate incidents in 2015 and 2021.

As reported by Tipperarylive.ie, he was found guilty of harassing or stalking traffic warden Arthur Kelly on February 25, 2015, in Nenagh town centre, after he had been issued a parking ticket.

Mr O'Brien also pleaded guilty to stalking and harassment of Nenagh Municipal District Administrator Rosemary Joyce.

The Judge, Elizabeth MacGrath, highlighted that he had been the subject of "sporadic incidents" over six years between 2015 and 2021 and had supplied "two incidents of concern".

He received a jail sentence of six months, but it was suspended for two years on his own bond of €500, on condition that he was to have no contact or communication directly or indirectly with Mr Kelly.

A further order stated that he was not to go within 200 metres of Mr Kelly’s place of employment and that a breach of this would be a criminal offence.

He also received a four-month sentence regarding Ms Joyce, concurrent, but this was suspended for two years on his own bond of €500.

She applied the same conditions as ordered in the case of Mr Kelly, insisting that he not come within 200 metres of Ms Joyce’s place of employment.

Tipperary man receives two suspended sentences for assault on two Gardaí

A Tipperary man who assaulted two Gardaí over a decade ago has been given two suspended sentences.

The Court heard that Gardaí were called to Nenagh when a male was in the middle of the Grange Upper road at 10.05 pm.

Gardaí were met with resistance when attempting to arrest him, eventually being punched and spat on by the man.

His solicitor stated that the events occurred when Mr Moran was at "the height of addiction", and he has since received treatment.

Judge MacGrath sentenced him to four months in jail - suspended for 12 months - on each of the assault charges on his own bond of €250 in each case.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

