500 free 'baby bundle hampers' are being delivered to new parents across the South East this week

Hundreds of expecting parents around Ireland will receive free 'baby bundles' this week as part of a pilot programme to provide the essentials for caring for a newborn.

The first baby bundles will include baby care necessities such as baby grows, vests and socks, changing bags and slings, as well as helpful tools for breastfeeding such as a manual breast pump and nipple cream.

Key items for baby's development are also in the bundle such as a teething ring, softball and children's books.

Some 150 families attending University Hospital Waterford (UHW) were invited to take part in the scheme, as well as 300 families attending the Rotunda in Dublin.

The scheme hopes to help new parents to manage the demands of a newborn as well as encourage communication and bonding between parent and baby.

Participating families will be invited to give feedback on their experience of the baby bundle and its contents, which will contribute to planning for a wider national rollout of the scheme.

Welcoming the rollout of the pilot, Green Party TD for Waterford Marc O' Cathasaigh said: "It is so important to support families as they manage those essential first few weeks of their child's life as they get into new routines and start on their new family journey.

"Waterford is very well placed for this pilot scheme, having a city and county-wide catchment area opposite the Rotunda in the centre of Dublin and the feedback from these two hospitals will help steer the project into the future."

