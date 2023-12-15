Closure of Waterford search and rescue "not envisioned"

Waterford Green TD Marc O'Cathasaigh has since made things clearer.

"Straight away, I contacted Minister Eamon Ryan's office. I asked for the latest update as Rescue 117 is something that people in Waterford have a very deep emotional connection with. As soon as I saw the story this morning - I sought clarification from Minister Ryan's advisor. I have six points in front of me, but the fifth point is the important one - The temporary closure of Waterford or any other search and rescue plan is not envisioned under the Bristow transition plan."

Waterford Minister for Mental Health & Older People, Mary Butler TD, has said that the Department of Transport must take every possible step to ensure business as usual at Waterford’s Rescue 117 during the transition process between operators of rescue services.

Minister Butler stated: “Following Government approval, the contract for the next generation Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Aviation Service contract was signed with Bristow Ireland Limited on 11 August 2024.

“The Department have advised that they, alongside the Coast Guard, will facilitate, support, and expects to see, a safe and orderly transfer of operations between the outgoing contractor (CHCI) and Bristow Ireland.

“The transition will be a gradual process. The new aviation service will be introduced on a phased basis between now and July 2025, with the first SAR Base not going ‘live’ until Q4 2024.

