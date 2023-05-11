A popular beauty brand is returning to City Square, Waterford for a special pop-up event.

Inglot make-up will be re-opening their Waterford branch in Arundel Square for 4 weeks only from this Saturday, March 13th.

The beauty brand previously stood at Unit 23 City Square, but closed its doors during the pandemic. It was announced in July 2020 that the retailer would not be reopening any of its Irish outlets due to the economic barriers caused by Covid-19.

Since Debenhams closed its doors in Waterford back in 2020, make-up fans have bemoaned the loss of over-the-counter make-up advice. The Inglot store pop-up is welcomed amid the serious dearth of beauty counters in the city.

The store will re-open at 10 am on May 13th and the first 50 customers will receive a promotional goody bag. Inglot has previously collaborated with reality star Maura Higgins, and Beauty influencer Rosie Connolly. Discounts on the Maura X Inglot and Rosie for Inglot lines are expected along with other promotional bundles.

Ahead of the store re-opening, Inglot's Managing Director Jane Swarbrigg said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for makeup lovers to get incredible savings and massive reductions on their favourite Inglot essentials, We couldn't be more excited to open our doors once again in Waterford."