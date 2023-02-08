Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with vehicle in Waterford city

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle in Waterford city.

The accident, which appeared to involve a silver Skoda Yeti, occurred at a roundabout around 15:00 today, Wednesday, February 8th, on the Waterford Ring Road across from Tesco Extra.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment.

His injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson told Beat: "Gardaí were attending the scene of a road traffic incident on the R710 in Waterford City today at approximately 3 pm."

The accident has since been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

The incident follows another collision at the same location in October last year.

Local councillors have been vocal about the roundabout layout. Cllr Adam Wyse (FF) has stated that would raise the issue with council engineers.

"There are constant near misses on this roundabout", he said. "There was work done some years ago to change the layout which caused further confusion. It's a huge amount of money needed to change to a junction but could be budgeted for if there is ample space."