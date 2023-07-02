Drivers in Waterford most likely to be breathalysed by Gardaí

An average of three motorists were tested for drink-driving at each Garda checkpoint last year but Waterford had the highest number in the country.

New figures published by the Department of Justice show almost 150,000 motorists underwent a breathalyser at approximately 50,000 Mandatory Intoxication Testing checkpoints set up by gardaí during 2022.

The figures indicate that 4.5 per cent of the country’s 3.3 million licensed drivers were breathalysed last year.

Motorists in Waterford were most likely to be subjected to a breath test at a checkpoint with 9.2 per cent of all licence holders in the county tested during 2022 – a total of 7,864 tests.

Advertisement

Other counties with high testing rates were Kildare (7.8 per cent), Sligo/Leitrim (6.8 per cent), Kilkenny/Carlow (5.9 per cent) and Donegal (5.8 per cent).

In contrast, motorists in Cavan/Monaghan were the least likely to be checked for drink-driving in 2022 with just 2.4 per cent of licence holders in the two counties subjected to a test, followed closely by Dublin where only 2.5 per cent of motorists were breathalysed at a checkpoint.

Wide variation

The figures, which were released in response to a parliamentary question by Social Democrats TD, Catherine Murphy, show a wide variation in the average number of motorists tested at checkpoints between different garda divisions.

Advertisement

Gardaí across the six divisions in Dublin conducted relatively few checkpoints with a combined total of just 2,625 across the capital last year but they tested an average of almost eight motorists at each checkpoint – the highest average rate in the Republic.

The rate was highest in the Dublin South division which covers areas including Crumlin, Rathfarnham and Tallaght. with an average of 10.6 motorists tested at each checkpoint.

In comparison, gardaí in the Cork West division mounted the most number of checkpoints of any of the 27 garda divisions with over 4,750 checkpoints.

The latest figures show 75,000 motorists have been checked for drink-driving so far this year. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

However, they breathalysed an average of only one motorist at each checkpoint – the lowest rate anywhere in the Republic last year.

Advertisement

Commenting on the figures, Ms Murphy said it was clear that the rollout of checkpoints and the number of tests varied greatly across the regions.

The Kildare North TD noted that her own county had a high mandatory breath testing rate.

A total of 12,445 motorists were breathalysed at checkpoints mounted by gardaí in Kildare last year – the highest number across all Garda divisions.

“Road safety for all is paramount here,” said Ms Murphy.

False breathalyser tests

However, a question submitted to the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, by the Social Democrats TD about recent allegations that gardaí were falsely recording checkpoints after doing breathalyser tests on themselves was disallowed by the Oireachtas.

The Dáil’s Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly, said the minister had no official responsibility to the Dáil for the issue as it was a matter for the Garda Commissioner.

Ms Murphy said the allegations made about officers attached to the Garda Roads Policing Unit were “very concerning.”

The Kildare North TD has called on the Policing Authority to raise the allegations made by an officer involved in checkpoints with the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

In response to the initial allegations last month, a garda spokesperson said it was aware of “anonymous correspondence” on the issue but declined to comment further.

Ms Murphy said she had asked for audit results of tests carried out on motorists at garda checkpoints “to ensure the quality of information provided is a true reflection following new reports in relation to falsification of breath tests.”

Catherine Murphy has called on the Policing Authority to raise allegations made by a garda involved in checkpoints with the Garda Commissioner. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The new figures also revealed that oral fluid tests were conducted on another 3,124 motorists last year for driving under the influence of a variety of drugs including cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.

The saliva tests accounted for 2 per cent of all roadside tests conducted nationally in 2022.

However, they represented almost 10 per cent of all tests conducted on motorists stopped in the Dublin West division which covers areas including Ballyfermon, Lucan, Finglas and Blanchardstown.

Drug testing accounted for less than 1 per cent of all tests carried out on motorists in several counties including Donegal, Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Longford and Wicklow.

The latest figures show 75,000 motorists have been checked for drink-driving so far this year with another 2,040 tested for drugs.

By Seán McCárthaigh

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.