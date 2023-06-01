Play Button
Fire has broken out at Waterford estate

Jayde Maher
A fire has broken out at a Waterford estate, which saw three houses go up in flames.

Gardaí have confirmed that a fire broke out in the back garden of a house in Saint Herblain, Kilcohan, Co.Waterford.

It then spread to two houses in the estate and it's understood extensive damage has been done to the three homes.

Gardaí and fire services are at the scene and no injuries are being reported at this time.

It is understood that the incident was accidental and there was no foul play.

We will have more to follow.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

