Funeral details announced for 'adored' Waterford GAA player Jake Chambers

Funeral details have been announced for the "adored" player GAA Jake Chambers as the community continues to pay tribute.

The promising Waterford athlete passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 6, and will be lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, on Friday evening (June 9) from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

The funeral mass will take place on Saturday (June 10) at 11.00 am in the Church of Immaculate Conception Tallow, followed by his burial in the adjoining cemetery.

All those who plan on attending funeral services are asked to respect social distancing guidelines. Alternatively, the funeral Mass can be viewed online.

A post on rip.ie reads: "Jake is deeply regretted by his parents, Kathryn Chambers and Gerard O’Donoghue, his much-loved brother of Josh, Sam, Courtney and wider family and a large circle of friends."

Should you wish to share a message to offer your sympathies, you can do so via an online condolence page.

Since Jake's passing, tributes have been paid from all corners of his life. Tallow GAA shared a touching message via their social media: "The community of Tallow has once again been struck numb by the sad and untimely passing of a young man.

"On behalf of Tallow GAA, we wish to offer our sincere condolences to the family and wide circle of friends of Jake Chambers. Jake was part of our junior panel and played a staring role at wing back against Mellary last week."

Local Labour councillor John Pratt has also expressed his condolences, describing Jake as a "lovely soul" whom he "had travelled to Tallow matches with many times."

COIS BHRíDE Hurling & Football Club said that "everyone at Cois Bhríde was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Jake Chambers.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Jake's family, teammates and friends. Jake played across many age groups down through the years with great distinction.



"He made a huge contribution to our U20 Western Hurling Championship win last November and then went on to make a super contribution in the subsequent county final."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been established by Tallow GAA to assist Jake's family during this difficult time. At the time of writing, almost €9,000 has been raised from a goal of €10,000. You can donate here.

